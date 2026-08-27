Abu Dhabi announces free public parking, Darb toll for Prophet's birthday holiday

Abu Dhabi has announced that Darb toll gates and public parking will be free of charge on on Friday, August 28, on the ocassion of the Prophet's birthday holiday.

Normal charges for both will resume from Saturday, August 29.

However, the authority also detailed some exceptions. Toll crossings at Al Qurm and Ghantout gates will continue to remain operational 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with a fee of Dh4 per crossing.

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Parking fees at multi-storey public parking buildings will also continue to apply at the usual rates.

Meanwhile, Customer Happiness Centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will be closed on Friday, August 28. Operations at these centres will resume on Monday, August 31.

Authorities in other emirates are also taking similar measures, with Dubai's RTA also announcing free parking for Friday, August 28. In Sharjah, however, motorists already get free parking on Fridays, with government employees working for just half the day.

The public holiday, that falls on Friday, August 28, will give some UAE residents a three-day weekend. It was earlier expected that the day would be observed on August 25 this year, with a possibility of the public holiday being transferred to August 24.