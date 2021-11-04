Abu Dhabi: Free bus service to take visitors to top attractions

Two key routes to cover 18 stops, including Expo 2020, hotels

By Staff Report Published: Thu 4 Nov 2021, 5:22 PM

Authorities have launched a free bus service to transport tourists to Abu Dhabi’s top hotels and attractions.

The Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) said its ‘Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus’ covers 18 stops on two key routes. They cover nine hotels, nine leisure hotspots and two Expo 2020 bus stops in Abu Dhabi.

The first phase of the rollout will see routes connecting Yas Island, Jubail Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi town centre and Grand Canal.

The fleet features 11 buses — “each branded in vibrant cityscapes depicting Abu Dhabi’s top attractions and activities”.

Residents and tourists can claim free access to the shuttle bus once they have booked their hotel stay or purchased admission tickets for any Abu Dhabi attractions using the Visit Abu Dhabi online booking platform. Once booked, they will receive a voucher with a QR code that allows them to access the shuttle bus online platform, register their details, view the closest shuttle bus station and track the buses.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT, said: “We have world-leading attractions and entertainment here in Abu Dhabi, and while they are on the tourists’ lists of what to do in the city, we want to make sure they are as accessible as possible. The service will increase footfall to the attractions and support these entities in their operational activities.”