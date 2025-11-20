  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi to give free 10GB SIM for visitors at Zayed International Airport

The free 10GB data, which is valid for 24 hours, enables travellers to access instant connectivity, allowing them to easily use essential online services

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 3:49 PM

International visitors coming to Abu Dhabi will receive a free SIM upon arrival at the Zayed International Airport.

Abu Dhabi Airports and telecom giant e& have signed a deal to provide visitors with 10GB SIM cards to enhance foreigners’ experience.

The introduction of free 10GB data valid for 24 hours enables travellers to access instant connectivity, allowing them to easily use essential online services such as maps, ride-hailing, payments, messaging, and destination guides such as the Abu Dhabi Pass.

Zayed International Airport is one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation hubs, connecting travellers to over 100 passenger destinations via a network of more than 30 airlines. The new terminal received 23.9 million passengers as of September 30, 2025, marking an unprecedented 18th consecutive quarter of double-digit passenger growth, a testament to Abu Dhabi’s prominence as a global destination.

“At Abu Dhabi Airports, our priority is shaping the future of airport experiences and ensuring that every passenger feels welcomed the moment they arrive in Abu Dhabi,” said Elena Sorlini, managing director and CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said seamless connectivity at Zayed International Airport will ensure travellers enjoy convenience and ease as soon as they arrive.

“Together with Zayed International Airport, we’re simplifying arrivals with a fast, digital-first experience that helps visitors feel at home from the moment they land in our capital,” he said.