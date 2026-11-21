Foreign yachts arriving in Abu Dhabi can now complete their border checks and security inspections without leaving their berth.

The ‘Abu Dhabi Floating Port’ was announced on Saturday. It sends inspection teams straight to the final approved mooring of visiting yachts. Before this, vessels, owners and operators had to move to other locations to complete the formalities.

The service was launched by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), through its General Directorate of Ports Security. Its partners are the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and Abu Dhabi Maritime.

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The announcement came on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show 2026, which runs until November 22 at Marina Hall, Adnec.

How it works

Under the new system, a yacht’s shipping agent submits an inspection request in advance. The operational teams then go directly to the mooring area and complete documentation and security screening there.

Officers carry advanced handheld devices that can verify biometrics, read travel documents and record the entry and exit of everyone on board. The devices connect directly to official systems and databases.

“The Abu Dhabi Floating Port enables specialised teams to reach international yachts at their final berths and carry out checks and inspections efficiently and professionally,” said Brigadier Dr Omar Mohammed Al Owais, acting executive director of the Maritime Ports Affairs Sector at ICP.

He said the service is a significant addition to the ports security system. It keeps oversight accurate while taking into account how maritime traffic works and what international yacht owners need.

‘Reaching the customer wherever they are’

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, director-general of ICP, said the launch reflects the UAE’s push to develop its border crossings with proactive, flexible solutions. These aim to balance easier procedures with tighter security.

“We are keen for our border services to go beyond traditional concepts and reach the customer wherever they are, in line with the UAE’s ambitions to cement its position as a global hub for tourism, trade and travel,” he said.

“Excellence in ports is not measured by monitoring capabilities alone, but also by the ability to deliver a smooth and safe experience that strengthens customer confidence and the country’s appeal.”

He added that the floating port supports ICP’s 2027–2029 strategic direction, which focuses on community security and a sustainable national economy. It also aligns with the Abu Dhabi Tourism Strategy 2030.

Part of a bigger yachting push

The initiative is one of the first concrete results of the Abu Dhabi Luxury Yacht Strategy. The Integrated Transport Centre drew up the strategy’s framework, and Abu Dhabi Maritime coordinated putting it into action. The strategy made simpler entry and exit for visiting foreign yachts a top priority, as part of a wider goal to make Abu Dhabi a leading global destination and home port for luxury yachts.

Officials say the service will also help the emirate host major maritime events and improve services at marinas, which supports the marine tourism sector.

“The Abu Dhabi Floating Port is a practical step in developing the maritime transport system and improving services for visiting foreign yachts,” said Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, director-general of the Integrated Transport Centre.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and chief sustainability and risk officer at AD Ports Group, said the floating port is not a standalone service. He described it as “a key step within an integrated path” to simplify regulations and make it easier for yachts to move through the emirate’s waterways.

“The floating port is a direct result of this collaboration, enabling required procedures to be completed at the berths of visiting foreign yachts while adhering to the highest safety and security standards,” he said.