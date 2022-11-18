Abu Dhabi: Five things families can do at Al Ain Book Festival

Here’s a list of events happening across the city till Sunday

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Nov 2022, 11:21 AM

For the first time Al Ain Book Festival is being held at five cultural sites across the ‘Garden City’ till Sunday.

The annual event, previously organised as a book fair, has been rebranded by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) with free entry events celebrating the work of Emirati and Arab writers and creatives, past and present.

Till Sunday, the Al Ain Square at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium will be the hub of the Festival, hosting live music, performances, art shows and children’s activities. Apart from the stadium, other sites include Zayed Central Library, Qasr Al Muwaiji, Bait Mohammed Bin Khalifa, and the UAE University. Al Jimi Mall, Al Ain Mall and Bawadi Mall will also host ‘Book Closet’ events.

Launched on Monday, the ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, is organising the festival to preserve and promote the Arabic language and Emirati culture, with a focus on Al Ain as a cultural and creative hub for the region. The Festival celebrates the works of renowned poets while also reviving legendary characters from Arabic folktales for a new generation through interactive installations.

Here’s a list of events happening across Al Ain till Sunday.

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

The main stage at the festival’s hub, in Al Ain Square at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, hosts diverse performances around the clock, including live musical performances, traditional folklore shows, Emirati and Omani folk bands, African drummers, Egyptian Tannoura dancers, puppet theatre, meet-and-greet sessions with talented children and book signings with acclaimed authors. Also, professional sculptors will showcase their work, offering budding artists the chance to ask them questions and learn about their experiences. The Children’s Corner has drawing workshops for children aged 8-12 years, and music sessions and competitions. Also, there’s a programme for children and teens integrating culture and technology, offering unique experience in the worlds of metaverse.

Qasr Al Muwaiji

The majestic Qasr Al Muwaiji located in central Al Ain will present a series of daily Arabic-language poetry evenings celebrating renowned poets from the city who transformed Nabati poems into songs. The public can learn about each of the poets and hear beautiful recitals by leading creatives and scholars from across the UAE, as well as renditions by well-known Arab singers.

Zayed Central Library

On Saturday morning, the largest public library in Al Ain will hold a workshop, including an introduction to children’s literature and its role, stages of childhood, etc. Earlier this week, the Kanz Al Jeel Award (Treasured Sayings Award) was held at the library.

UAE University

For Arabic speakers, a compelling programme of seminars and workshops will take place each morning at the United Arab Emirates University. Also, there will be panel discussions with focus on creative topics ranging from non-commercial Arab cinema to Emirati Children's Literature.

Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa

Every evening there will be seminars and workshops being held at Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa featuring authors and artists as well as cultural and civic leaders. Seminars will cover wide-ranging issues such as female role models and sustainable innovation.

ALSO READ: