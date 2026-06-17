How new initiatives made 'everything easier' for People of Determination in Abu Dhabi

An employee who struggled with inaccessible entrances saw doors automated. Parents received minute-by-minute updates tracking their children's inclusive school transport. Patients navigating specialist care found the transition between clinics simplified. These were among the initiatives recognised at Abu Dhabi's first Damj Awards for inclusion of People of Determination held in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the awards recognised 10 winners across employment, accessibility and inclusive services.

The ceremony also saw the launch of the Damj Coin (IncluCoin), a limited-edition initiative developed by the Department of Community Development (DCD), the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, Zayed Authority for People of Determination and the UAE Central Bank to support projects that improve the lives of People of Determination.

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Speaking at the ceremony, Shamis Al Dhaheri, Chairman of DCD, revealed new figures showing the impact of Abu Dhabi's inclusion strategy since its launch in 2020.

Quality of life among People of Determination and their families has risen by 12.5 per cent, awareness and inclusion by 29.7 per cent, inclusion in education by 10 per cent, and economic participation by 7.9 per cent.

From employment to career pathways

One of the employment winners was Adnoc Group, recognised for embedding inclusion across its workforce rather than limiting opportunities to specific roles.

According to Damj organisers, the awards focused on institutions that demonstrated long-term systems, policies and career pathways rather than isolated initiatives.

Private-sector winner e& showcased how inclusion can involve redesigning entire workplaces around employees' needs.

In a video presented during the ceremony, an employee described how inaccessible spaces were modified after feedback. Heavy doors were replaced with automated ones, washrooms were rebuilt, and dedicated parking spaces and accessible routes were created.

"I felt like part of the team," the employee said.

Making campuses and hospitals easier to navigate

Among the accessibility winners, Higher Colleges of Technology's Baniyas campus was recognised for improving mobility and navigation across its facilities through accessible routes and Braille features.

Reem Hospital won the private-sector accessibility category for making its facilities easier to navigate for patients with different mobility requirements.

Meanwhile, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi won for inclusive healthcare after redesigning neurology patient services.

Patients featured in the winning submission described smoother transitions between clinics and reduced difficulties when moving between different stages of treatment.

"Everything became easier," one patient said in the presentation.

Real-time school transport updates

Another winning initiative came from Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre, which was recognised for its inclusive school transport programme.

The system allows parents to track journeys in real time and receive precise updates on when children board buses and arrive at school.

One parent featured in the winning submission said the service gave families peace of mind because buses were staffed by trained drivers and supervisors familiar with supporting students with disabilities.

Inclusion beyond the workplace

Other winners included Miral's inclusive guest journey at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, Zayed University's student accommodation services, Al Dhafra Private Academy's academic empowerment programme and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society's support hotline.

The hotline, which also earned the organisation a Dh500,000 grant, provides guidance to people living with multiple sclerosis, including help finding doctors, understanding symptoms and accessing support outside normal clinic hours.

Talal Faris, Vulnerable Groups Manager at DCD, said more than 300 applications were assessed during the first cycle of the awards.

"What we looked for was excellence," he said. "Not simply whether an organisation employed a person of determination or introduced a single initiative, but whether inclusion was embedded throughout the institution and whether it was creating measurable impact."

The second edition of the awards, scheduled for 2027, will expand nationwide and introduce new categories, including a dedicated focus on artificial intelligence and assistive technologies.