Abu Dhabi firms to empower people of determination, involve them in workplace

This shift towards a more inclusive ecosystem aims to foster an environment that empowers PoD, facilitating them access to equal opportunities

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 27 Jun 2023, 1:19 PM

Abu Dhabi’s M42, a global tech-enabled healthcare firm, is collaborating with Butterfly, the first advocacy organisation in the UAE for people of determination (PoD), to promote inclusivity for People of Determination (PoDs).

Abu Dhabi-based Butterfly supports parents with education placement issues, and searches and secures employment for PoDs through its inclusive employment ecosystem (IEE). M42 is the first healthcare company to become a member of the IEE, which advocates progressive policies that empower and safeguard PoDs.

M42, which was formed by merging healthcare assets of G42 Healthcare and Mubadala Health, signed a memorandum of understanding with Butterfly to promote inclusivity.

Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, group CEO and managing director of M42, noted that the collaboration will lead to a more inclusive ecosystem for PoDs in Abu Dhabi.

“The inclusion of people of determination in all aspects of our society is a priority that is close to our hearts, as this is an integral community that we care deeply about. Through this partnership, we aim to apply a social integrated model where we can influence, collaborate, and support the social and educational ecosystems in the emirate and lead the way for other entities to follow. M42 is pleased to join a growing community of support that will empower people of determination to seek better education, employment, and overall fulfilment.”

This collaboration is in alignment with the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination 2020-2024, which seeks to support PoDs and their families through an integrated system that offers high quality services, ensuring their full contribution in society along with private and third sector participation.

M42 is helping with diagnostic practice and support in schools through different assets of Mubadala Health. Amana Healthcare and Danat Al Emarat Hospital are already offering in-school support services in conjunction with a policy developed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK). A key initiative is its screening programme designed to detect developmental issues in young children at an early stage.

These programmes and initiatives align with the global transition from a medical model to a social model approach, encompassing healthcare, social care, and education. The objective of this shift is to eliminate obstacles and foster an environment that empowers PoD, promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

