Abu Dhabi: Financial awareness should be instilled from a young age, expert says

Ma’an’s Innovation Platform hosted an interactive workshop

Photo supplied

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 11:59 AM

Adults and children in Abu Dhabi were taught about personal finance in a workshop hosted by The Exchange.

Ma’an’s Innovation Platform hosted an interactive workshop which aimed to educate participants on how to save from a young age, and taught them about financial independence.

The workshop began with a keynote speech from Kareem Refaay, Managing Director Mena and Gulf at the London Institute for Banking and Finance (LIBF).

Refaay said: “Educating children about money works is crucial, as it will help set them up for a life of financial well-being. It is vital that we begin raising awareness from a young age, because this will provide them with the set of knowledge and skills that can help secure their financial well-being in the future.”

He highlighted methods that children can use to improve their financial well-being. Reefay also spoke of how adults can enhance their financial independence using certain skills.

The expert stressed that in a rapidly changing society, it is key that adults have knowledge about the necessary tools to use, in order to become financially independent. The aim of this workshop is to help our participants find a path to financial well-being and leave them feeling confident about their finances and their future.

ALSO READ: