Abu Dhabi falconry season kicks off on October 20; licences and regulations announced

Hunting is restricted to open areas at least 2km away from roads, private places, forests, protected areas, petroleum and military sites, and residential areas

Falconry season in Abu Dhabi will begin on October 20, authorities announced Wednesday. Licensed falconers can hunt captive-bred Houbara bustard till January 20.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) said the three-month season ensures traditional hunting is practised within specific legal and environmental controls. Hunting is restricted to open areas in Abu Dhabi and must be at least 2km from main and secondary roads, prohibited and private places, forests, protected areas, petroleum and military facilities, and residential areas.

The agency issues falconry licences by all relevant hunting laws. To obtain a falconry licence, the applicant must be a citizen who is at least 18 years old. Any falcons used in the hunt must be registered with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).


Falconers must apply for a traditional hunting licence through the TAMM platform. The licensee must adhere to all relevant environmental requirements and only hunt between sunrise and sunset.

The law prohibits hunting all types of wild animals, birds and reptiles and causing disturbance to them within the emirate. It also prohibits driving vehicles on vegetation and causing damage to it. Hunting must be done only by the licensee, and transferring it to another person is not allowed.

The licence must be carried while hunting and presented to the competent authority upon request.

Falconry, known locally as Al Saqara, is a treasured traditional sport in the UAE. As explored in a previous report, falcons passing across the Arabian peninsula were captured and tamed to become highly trained predators at the start of winter. Falconers would train their birds to hunt, helping to feed their families.

