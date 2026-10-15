Abu Dhabi F1: Demand picks up as Emirati drivers advance, new championship added

International ticket sales for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix have begun picking up in recent weeks despite challenging regional circumstances, organisers said on Thursday, as preparations gather pace for a season finale that is expected to surpass last year’s record event.

“We are starting to see, in the last couple of weeks, international sales picking up, which is a good sign that we’re starting to see more inbound into Abu Dhabi and into the UAE,” said Saif Al Noaimi, chief executive of Ethara, the event promoter.

Speaking at a media roundtable 50 days before the December 3-6 Grand Prix, Al Noaimi said ticket sales were ahead of the same point last year, with demand and the expansion of hospitality offerings pointing towards another strong year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The 2025 edition attracted a record 339,000 fans to Yas Island, according to Ethara. Organisers said the latest sales trajectory suggested this year’s event could be bigger, although they did not disclose how many tickets had been sold internationally or provide a breakdown by country.

The comments come as organisers prepare for the 18th Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with Formula One’s season finale following races in Qatar and elsewhere on the calendar.

Al Noaimi said the event was on track despite the challenges of the past few months, adding that preparations were continuing at full pace.“Despite the challenging circumstances, we are ahead of ticket sales 50 days out from the Grand Prix,” he said.

Emirati drivers make their way up the racing ladder

Beyond the headline race, organisers highlighted the growing number of young drivers emerging from the UAE’s motorsport development programmes, with two drivers set to represent the country at the next level of international single-seater racing.

Rashid Al Dhaheri, an Emirati driver and Mercedes junior, has emerged as one of the country’s leading prospects after finishing fourth in the 2026 FIA Formula Regional European Championship, where he secured three victories and eight podium finishes.

Keanu Al Azhari has also been announced for the FIA Formula 3 Championship in 2027, marking another step forward for Emirati representation in international racing.

Al Noaimi said the progress reflected years of investment in developing talent, with drivers beginning in karting before moving through the junior categories.“These guys started with karting. Both Rashid and Keanu were part of our Formula 4 programme,” he said, describing their progression as a significant moment for the country’s motorsport ambitions.

He said the circuit’s academy and development programmes were helping young drivers build the experience needed to compete internationally, while encouraging families to consider motorsport as a serious professional pursuit.

Ali Al Beshr, General Manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said the development pathway began with children as young as five or six and extended through karting and higher racing categories.

The circuit is also running a science, technology, engineering and mathematics programme with schools, with former participants progressing into engineering and other technical roles, including work connected to motorsport and aerospace.

Al Beshr said the aim was not simply to stage races but to help develop talent that could contribute to the UAE’s wider economy.

New Azzam GT championship to join Grand Prix programme

The circuit will introduce its own championship, Azzam GT, as a support race during this year’s Grand Prix, adding another element to the on-track programme alongside Formula One and the Formula Two season finale.

Al Beshr said launching a championship while preparing for the largest race weekend on the circuit’s calendar brought additional demands on staffing and resources.

“The championship itself requires its own resources, its own stress in the same moments,” he said.

The name draws on the Arabic concept of determination and resilience, according to Al Beshr, who described the series as a championship born in Abu Dhabi.

The announcement adds a new element to the circuit’s motorsport offering, although organisers did not provide details at the briefing on the championship’s entry list, race format or longer-term calendar.

More than 40,000 resources involved in delivery

Behind the racing programme, the Grand Prix involves a year-round operation that continues while the circuit hosts other events.

Al Beshr said more than 40,000 accredited staff and resources would be deployed across the event, including the circuit’s own personnel, suppliers and volunteers.

He said the experience accumulated over 17 previous editions had enabled the circuit to manage the complex task of preparing for Formula One while continuing its regular business.

“We don’t shut down just because we are going to host a Grand Prix,” he said. “In fact, we are now in a resilient situation where we can actually deliver events while we are also preparing for F1.”

He cited the challenge of accommodating filming for F1 The Moviewhile maintaining the circuit’s wider operations as an example of how the venue has learned to manage competing demands.

Ethara said more than 230 UAE-based companies contribute to delivering the Grand Prix, alongside 1,500 volunteers, 90 per cent of whom are UAE nationals.

David Powell, Ethara’s Chief Portfolio and Strategy Officer, said the planning team comprised more than 100 people and that preparations extended across approximately 14 months, with the workforce scaling up significantly for race weekend.

Paddock Club expands beyond 12,000 guests

The circuit is also expanding its hospitality offering, with the Paddock Club set to accommodate more than 12,000 guests, which organisers described as the largest facility of its kind on the Formula One calendar.

Al Beshr said the circuit was redesigning premium hospitality areas and improving visitor access, including widening gates and upgrading asphalt surfaces to make movement through the venue smoother.

New food and beverage offerings, including Turn 9 and Nammos-branded experiences, are among the additions, while organisers are also promoting a family pass and new viewing options.

Powell said the entertainment programme would extend across the week, beginning with Andrea Bocelli performing around the UAE National Day celebrations on December 2. The programme will also feature the Yasalam concerts and after-race parties, with organisers seeking to broaden the appeal of the event beyond motorsport fans.

The Grand Prix ticket also includes access to participating Yas Island attractions, which organisers say adds to the overall visitor experience.

Transport remains a focus after previous congestion

Transport and access remain among the areas organisers are reviewing following feedback from previous editions.

Responding to a question about visitors who had struggled to reach the circuit on race day last year, Al Noaimi said organisers were examining additional shuttles, new routes, expanded parking options and park-and-ride arrangements.

He said Ethara was also exploring possible connections with Etihad Rail to help visitors travelling from Dubai and Fujairah reach Abu Dhabi before taking a shuttle to the circuit. That arrangement was still under discussion and had not been confirmed as a service for this year’s race.

Al Noaimi said organisers regularly reviewed customer surveys to identify bottlenecks and improve the journey to the track and through the venue.The wider event also serves as a draw for business visitors, with conferences and corporate gatherings taking place around the Grand Prix, including events linked to Abu Dhabi Finance Week.