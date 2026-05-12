Abu Dhabi exploring vertical parking as city-centre congestion grows, ADPIC chief says

Abu Dhabi is studying vertical parking solutions as part of efforts to ease chronic parking shortages in the city centre, a senior infrastructure official has said.

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), said authorities are actively looking at solutions to tackle parking congestion in older residential districts.

Eid said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport, had recently announced plans for vertical parking during a press conference, adding that authorities were now looking at implementation as part of wider efforts to ease pressure in older districts.

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Eid said part of the current pressure on residential parking stems from spaces designated for residents being used by people from other areas or by office workers.

He said the issue falls primarily under transport and municipal authorities, but stressed that Abu Dhabi has a “clear direction” when it comes to developing the city and addressing mobility-related challenges.

“Abu Dhabi does not follow such policies,” he said when asked about public speculation that parking restrictions in some central districts were designed to push residents out of the city.

“We have clear guidance and a clear direction from our leadership in developing Abu Dhabi.”

The comments come as residents across older central districts continue to report increasing competition for parking spaces amid roadworks, permit restrictions, and rising demand.