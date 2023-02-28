Abu Dhabi expands ‘green corner’ initiative to cut water, electricity consumption by 20%

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company (ADDC) has further expanded its ‘green corner’ initiative aimed at encouraging customers to choose energy efficient products at retail stores.

The drive seeks to reduce 20 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity consumption by 2030 – a key focus of ADDC’s demand-side management programme, Tarsheed.

To this effect, ADDC, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa), inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sharaf DG, one of the leading retailers in the region, to promote energy efficient products at its stores. The initiative will cover stores of Sharaf DG in Abu Dhabi Mall, Al Wahda Mall, Dalma Mall and Mushrif Mall.

“ADDC is proud to be a leader in the demand side management space, and we will continue to develop sustainable initiatives to facilitate a greener future for all,” Saeed Al Suwaidi, managing director, Abu Dhabi Distribution Company, noted.

Using the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) rating system, ADDC’s ‘green corner’ initiative helps customers choose appliances from a dedicated space in participating retail stores. The products come with energy efficiency labels that include information on appliances’ annual energy consumption rate, providing information on the expected level of savings in their water and electricity consumption.

“This agreement, which will provide ADDC customers with easy access to highly efficient appliances in the Emirate, will also assist in lowering their spending, protecting the environment and supporting the local economy,” Al Suwaidi said.

ADDC plans, operates, maintains and owns network distribution assets and directly interfaces with water and electricity customers in Abu Dhabi’s central and Al Dhafra regions, leveraging technical expertise and best-practice customer-care solutions. Through innovation and continuous enhancements, ADDC ensures water and electricity flow to more than 600,000 service points through a smart, robust, efficient and sustainable distribution network.

“As a business, Sharaf DG is committed to protecting the environment and making socially responsible business decisions. We are taking a proactive approach by actively encouraging people to invest in energy-saving devices and aligning with ADDC’s green corner initiative. It helps us support responsible consumerism in line with Abu Dhabi’s Demand Side Management (DSM) and Energy Rationalisation Strategy 2030,” Nilesh Khalkho, Sharaf DG, CEO, added.

The initiative aims to help customers understand the impact of their electricity and water usage and enable them to make informed decisions regarding the efficient and sustainable use of these important resources.

