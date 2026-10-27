Abu Dhabi exceeds environmental targets by 22%; restores coral reefs, cuts emissions

Abu Dhabi has exceeded its environmental implementation targets by 22 per cent, restoring five square kilometres of coral reefs, expanding clean energy and strengthening water resilience as part of a long-term plan to protect natural resources for future generations.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) announced the completion of Phase One of the Environmental Centennial 2071, with nine government entities delivering 751 achievements through 98 programmes between 2023 and 2025.

The implementation rate reached 122 per cent of the target, supported by an additional 33 programmes and 186 achievements under the initiative’s Stars System, which enabled participating entities to exceed their original commitments.

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Adopted in 2022, the framework builds on the environmental legacy of the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 vision. It aims to embed environmental protection into government planning and decision-making, with a focus on long-term sustainability.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said the initiative builds on Sheikh Zayed’s belief that protecting natural resources is a responsibility towards future generations.

“The late Sheikh Zayed taught us that our natural wealth is a trust and a responsibility we must safeguard for generations to come,” she said.

“Building on this legacy, the Environmental Centennial 2071 places environmental protection at the heart of comprehensive planning and makes stewardship of nature a shared commitment across government.”

Coral restoration, clean energy and water resilience

The first phase delivered gains across marine conservation, energy, water management, agriculture and transport.

Five square kilometres of coral reefs were restored, with fish biomass increasing by 50 per cent in the restored areas. The emirate also strengthened its water resilience through the use of recycled water and the provision of emergency water reserves.

Clean energy sources accounted for 42 per cent of electricity generation, while emissions from electricity generation fell by 23 per cent compared with 2016 levels.

Agricultural practices were improved to increase water-use efficiency and reduce food loss. Meanwhile, environmentally friendly public buses, autonomous vehicles and lower-emission water taxis supported efforts to make mobility more sustainable.

The programme also strengthened the role of environmental considerations in government policy. During Phase One, 27 policies, strategies, standards and regulatory mechanisms were developed to integrate environmental priorities into decision-making.

Community engagement emerged as another important measure of progress. Public confidence in the policy to reduce single-use plastics reached 95 per cent, while 96 per cent of community members adopted practices to reduce their use.

Marine research capabilities were also expanded through the research vessel Jaywun and the establishment of Abu Dhabi’s first Maritime Sustainability Research Centre.

Next phase to focus on stronger integration, innovation

The initiative contributed to 14 of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, while international cooperation extended to 29 countries through partnerships, training, knowledge exchange and participation in international forums.

The average Environmental Centennial 2071 Integration Index reached 89 per cent among assessed entities, reflecting the extent to which environmental priorities were incorporated into their work.

Abdulla AlRemaithi, Executive Director of the Integrated Environment Policy and Planning Sector at EAD, said the programme’s progress depended on government entities working towards shared environmental goals while retaining the flexibility to develop their own initiatives.

“Phase One demonstrated the importance of linking strategic priorities to implementation programmes and measurable outcomes, while giving entities the flexibility to develop their initiatives and respond to new opportunities,” he said.

“In the next phase, we will focus on strengthening this integration to multiply the impact of these achievements and support the centennial’s targets over the long term.”

The framework will be reviewed in 2027. Priorities under consideration for the next phase include broader private sector participation, greater use of artificial intelligence and real-time data analysis, and continued collaboration across Abu Dhabi’s environmental ecosystem.