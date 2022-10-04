UAE: Get immigration advice from experts at upcoming Abu Dhabi event

Officials from around the world to educate people on various citizenship options

Supplied photo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 3:52 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Oct 2022, 4:22 PM

Several global immigration and legal experts are coming together in Abu Dhabi to help residents, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and prospective immigrants explore various citizenship programmes of different countries.

The two-day International Residency & Citizenship Expo 2022, being held on October 7-8, at Conrad Towers in Abu Dhabi will highlight the prospects of holding dual citizenship, citizenship-by-investment (CBI) and the significance of holding a powerful passport. during the upcoming .

More than 50 plus exhibitors and a significant number of prominent names in the citizenship and migration sector will be attending the event.

The highly anticipated first-of-its-kind B2C exhibition is the first noteworthy event being held post pandemic. It will assemble stakeholders - including legal and immigration experts, industry consultants and government CIU heads of leading nations offering citizenship and residency by investment - to help residents, high net-worth individuals (HNIs) and prospective immigrants explore various future avenues presented by citizenship programmes of different countries.

Arun Bose, Associate Director, Dome Exhibitions, said: “This Expo is an ideal platform for anyone wishing to immigrate to another country as it covers issues including startup visas, citizenship by investment schemes, the strength of premium passports, and practical strategies to get residency in other nations.

“These solutions offer international standards of advisory solutions with strict policies on confidentiality, data security, and limited transaction risk. The idea behind organising this event is to bring together government immigration officials and experts under one roof from around the world to inform and educate people about the ample options they have available in terms of acquiring citizenship of other countries.”

What visitors can expect at the event

Visitors will get an opportunity to engage in one-on-one sessions and conferences with experienced financial, tax, legal and immigration experts to gain insights on immigration and investment opportunities, along with opportunities in start-ups and education in foreign countries. The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which offers a route through investment for people who wish to reside permanently in the United States and who may eventually want citizenship, will also be featured at the two-day event.

The free-to-attend event will highlight dual citizenship opportunities that are available for the expatriate community by comparing the range of options offered by different countries. Currently, there are many residency programmes, such as the Golden Visa programme, that are becoming more well-known due to advantages including visa-free travel, access to international markets, and prospects for a good education. Purchasing real estate has emerged as one of the most well-liked methods for getting a Golden Visa.

How an investor can become a citizen

Over the years, the global citizenship and immigration industry has witnessed tremendous growth, with several opting for second citizenship in countries like Portugal, Malta, St. Kitts & Nevis, Canada, UK and USA.

There are two ways that an investor can become a citizen of the Commonwealth of Dominica. They can either make an investment in the country's Economic Diversification Fund or buy a government-approved real estate option, however, must hold the property for at least three years. Meanwhile, dual-island nation of St Kitts and Nevis has two main options, the first being an investment into the country’s Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) and the second is the ‘Alternative Investment Option’, which allows individuals to fund government infrastructure projects.

Strong passport

There is a rising number of investors looking towards expanding their businesses through their stronger passports, which allows easy travel access. There is a projected rise in the number of investment seekers, which will certainly increase the rate of investment migration in the coming years.

The event will further educate prospective immigrants on second citizenship and the process of attaining it. During the event, topics such as ‘How Canadian Express Entry works’, ‘Why Caribbean countries are a unique investment opportunity’, ‘Grenada CBI Program, which offers access to its citizens through the USA E2 treaty investor visa among many others, will be discussed. Several countries will be highlighted as competitive investment migration prospects, including Portugal, to obtain a Golden Visa.

ALSO READ: