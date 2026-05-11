Smart cameras on Abu Dhabi emergency vehicles to catch motorists who fail to give way

Abu Dhabi’s emergency vehicles are being fitted with smart cameras that can record motorists who fail to give way, as authorities step up efforts to cut response times and improve road safety.

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority said cameras have now been installed in firefighting, ambulance and rescue vehicles, allowing control rooms to monitor traffic conditions in real time and document drivers who obstruct emergency crews on the road.

Officials said the system is linked directly to operations rooms, enabling teams to track vehicle movements, identify traffic bottlenecks and coordinate alternative routes to incidents when needed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dh3,000 fine for traffic violators

Authorities said footage captured by the cameras will also be used to monitor motorists who fail to clear the way for emergency vehicles — an offence that carries a Dh3,000 fine, 30-day vehicle impoundment and six black points under UAE traffic rules.

Civil Defence officials said drivers may move aside for emergency vehicles even at red lights, provided they do so safely without fully crossing the traffic signal.

The move forms part of the “Don’t Hesitate… Give Way Immediately” road safety campaign launched in partnership with Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Integrated Transport Centre, aimed at encouraging motorists to make way for ambulances, fire engines and rescue vehicles.

The campaign says every second can make a difference in saving lives.