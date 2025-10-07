Discounts, workshops: What to expect from Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025

Abu Dhabi is getting ready for another week dedicated to its youngest residents and their families.

The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 returns this November — bigger with around 170 activities that are more local and more family-driven than ever.

Notably, a special focus this year will be on the first 1,000 days of life, raising awareness of how these earliest experiences shape lifelong learning and health.

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. What is Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 all about?

It’s a week-long series of family and community activities held across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Running from November 17 to 23, the initiative celebrates the early years of a child’s life — the foundation for lifelong learning, health, and happiness.

Under the theme “Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-friendly Emirate,” the Week brings together public and private partners to co-create fun, educational, and meaningful experiences for parents and children.

The event reflects the Early Childhood Authority’s (ECA) vision that every young child in Abu Dhabi should have the chance to flourish in a safe, nurturing, and family-friendly environment.

2. How is this year’s edition different from last year’s?

While 2024 focused on large-scale events such as the World Early Childhood Development Forum and the ECD Fair, the 2025 edition goes more grassroots.

This time, the spotlight is on community-based activities — think play sessions in parks, family workshops, and creative learning pop-ups in neighbourhoods.

The aim is to strengthen parent-child bonds through accessible, everyday experiences. The big international forum and fair will make a comeback in 2026.

3. Why focus on early childhood?

This focus is important because the early years — from pregnancy to age eight — are when a child’s brain develops faster than at any other time. By age five, 90 per cent of brain development is already complete.

These formative years shape a child’s cognitive skills, emotional well-being, and future potential. Research shows that:

Just 30 minutes of quality interaction a day can improve academic and emotional outcomes.

Good nutrition in the first 1,000 days is vital for brain and body development.

Play encourages creativity, confidence, and problem-solving skills.

Investing in early childhood benefits society too — every dirham spent can save up to seven dirhams in future social costs.

4. What does the early childhood data highlight?

In Abu Dhabi, the data highlights key priorities:

75 per cent of parents say they struggle to find enough time with their children.

70 per cent of a child’s week is spent with domestic helpers.

Only 1.1 per cent of Children of Determination are identified early — showing the need for more early screening and support.



5. What are the key high points of this year’s Week?

Families can look forward to:

New initiatives and partnerships that strengthen family and early learning support.

Community events and workshops across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Family-friendly spaces, including the Majlisna Play Hub.

Exclusive discounts and offers from partner organisations.

6. How does this align with ECA’s broader mission?

The Week supports ECA’s ongoing efforts to make Abu Dhabi one of the world’s most family-friendly cities.

It encourages families to spend meaningful time together and raises awareness of the importance of the early years.

Key focus areas include:

Strengthening parents and family ties.

Promoting public understanding of early childhood development.

Building collaboration between the public and private sectors.

This year, there’s a special emphasis on the science of the early years — showing how every small experience helps shape a child’s lifelong wellbeing.

7. How will success be measured?

Success will be gauged by how many families and communities take part, the diversity of partner involvement, and feedback from participants. Surveys after the Week will help measure the initiative’s impact in line with the UAE’s Year of Community goals.

8. What happens after the Week ends?

The celebration might last a week, but the work continues year-round. ECA will sustain the momentum through:

Awareness campaigns like Early Years Matter

Research and innovation programs supporting family wellbeing

Partner Recognition Ceremonies to celebrate collaboration across sectors

The goal is to keep early childhood development at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision.

9. What kinds of activities can families expect?

Expect a wide variety of interactive, inclusive events across all three regions — Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra — including:

Play-based learning sessions in parks and community hubs

Workshops for parents and children to learn together

Cultural and heritage experiences that build identity and belonging

Tech and AI-led activities that promote family connections

Wellness, arts, music, and storytelling sessions for creative bonding

10. Where can people access the complete list of activities?

The full list of activities will be announced closer to the event.