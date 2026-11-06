Electric hypercar sets new speed record of 503.17kmph on E11 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi marked a major moment in global automotive history as Chinese automotive manufacturer BYD set a new world speed record with its YANGWANG U9 Xtreme electric hypercar, surpassing 500kmph on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E11) in Al Dhafra Region.

The record-breaking run, which took place on November 1, 2026, saw professional racing driver Marc Basseng reach a speed of 503.17 kilometres per hour on a specially secured section of the highway, one of the UAE's principal transport arteries.

The location provided a suitable setting for the high-speed run, supported by Abu Dhabi’s road infrastructure and the coordination required to prepare and secure the route.

The initiative brought together Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) and other relevant government authorities. Working across investment facilitation, destination development, transport infrastructure and operational planning, the entities helped provide the conditions required for the record-breaking attempt.

Mohamed Ali Al Kamali, Chief of Trade and Industry at ADIO, said: “BYD chose Abu Dhabi to make automotive history, and we are proud to have played a part in making it possible. This achievement brings together the ambition of a global industry leader with the infrastructure, capabilities and coordinated support that Abu Dhabi can offer.

“From ROX Motor and Freelander to BYD, we are seeing a new chapter in Abu Dhabi's engagement with leading Chinese automotive companies. These relationships go beyond individual milestones. They create opportunities to connect global industry leaders with Abu Dhabi's strategic location, international markets and long-term investment potential. Our ambition is to make Abu Dhabi a place where global automotive companies can achieve breakthroughs and pursue their next stage of growth.”

Eng Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “Enabling a world-record speed run on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road required precise technical planning, effective traffic management, and close coordination with the relevant authorities and key stakeholders. The successful operation demonstrated the capabilities of Abu Dhabi's transport infrastructure and our ability to support specialised international initiatives while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational readiness.”

The milestone adds to Abu Dhabi's growing engagement with international automotive manufacturers, particularly leading companies from China. Building on developments involving ROX Motor and Freelander, BYD's decision to select Abu Dhabi for its record-breaking achievement reflects the emirate's growing profile within the global automotive industry.

Beyond its ability to host ambitious technology demonstrations, Abu Dhabi offers international automotive companies a strategic location, strong global connectivity, established logistics infrastructure and access to regional and international markets. Together, these advantages provide a platform for companies looking to build relationships, explore investment opportunities and expand their global presence.