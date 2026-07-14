Traffic points reduction service available at Liwa Rutab Festival; how to apply

Do you drive in Abu Dhabi? If you do, you now have an opportunity to reduce any traffic points you might have accumulated in the emirate by visiting the Liwa Rutab Festival, which takes place in Al Dhafra Region's city of Liwa from July 14 to 23.

The Abu Dhabi Police announced that those who wish to avail of the service will have to visit its platform in the festival and attend a qualifying course designated for traffic law violators, as part of efforts to enhance road safety awareness.

On July 7, motorists in Abu Dhabi were also offered a chance to reduce their traffic points under a 'Smart Road Security' initiative launched by the police via an in-person platform at the Zayed Central Library in the city of Al Ain for traffic point reduction and license retrieval.

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The service to reduce traffic points during the Liwa Rutab Festival will be provided during these two phases:

From July 17 to 19

July 22 and 23

As a prerequisite for benefiting from the programme, participants need to attend one of three awareness lectures offered at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm. They are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of the lecture to complete the registration process. They are required to bring their Emirates ID to finalise the procedures and benefit from the service, the Abu Dhabi Police clarified.

About Liwa Rutab Festival

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority the Liwa Rutab Festival is one of the largest rutab (semi-ripe dates) festivals in the UAE. It is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The festival celebrates the peak of the date harvest season, when farms across Liwa's oasis belt bring in their rutab crop. The competition line-up includes 11 rutab competitions, seven fruit competitions and three model farm competitions covering the Eastern and Western Mahadir of Al Dhafra and Al Dhafra cities, alongside the Best Rutab Basket Competition and the Palm Trunk Creativity Competition.

Beyond the competitions, the festival features a rutab and agricultural products market, a heritage market, a traditional crafts corner, folk arts performances, a family corner, and awareness lectures and workshops.