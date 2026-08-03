Abu Dhabi law requires water tanks to be cleaned regularly; all you need to know

Under Abu Dhabi's public health and general appearance law, drinking water tanks in every building across the emirate must be cleaned and disinfected regularly. Authorities have previously confirmed this cleaning must happen at least once every six months, warning that neglecting routine maintenance poses a real risk to public health.

The obligation falls on the property owner or property management, not individual tenants. Officials have said the tank is the single most important part of the entire drinking water storage process, and that skipping maintenance allows sediment and dirt to build up inside, which can lead to health problems for residents over time.

The law applies to villa owners as well, and more directly. In villas and standalone homes, residents typically rely on ground-level or rooftop tanks to store water, and responsibility for cleaning and disinfection falls directly on the homeowner, rather than on any intermediary property management, as is the case in towers and larger residential buildings. The same six-month cycle and the same requirement to use a municipality-licensed company apply to a villa exactly as they do to any other residential building in the emirate.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Contamination shows up in two distinct ways. The obvious kind visibly changes the water's colour, smell, or taste, a sign the problem has already reached its worst stage. The more dangerous kind is completely invisible: certain types of bacteria produce no smell and cannot be seen with the naked eye, yet multiply quietly inside the tank and can cause illness when the water is used for personal hygiene, even if it looks perfectly clean.

How the cleaning is done, and who's allowed to do it

The correct cleaning process starts with fully draining the tank, scrubbing the interior surface to remove built-up dirt, rinsing it out, then applying a safe disinfectant to all interior surfaces and leaving it for at least 30 minutes. The disinfectant is then drained through the building's internal taps, and the tank is rinsed once more before being refilled with clean drinking water.

Importantly, only companies officially licensed by the Department of Municipalities and Transport are authorised to carry out this work, not any general cleaning company. A list of approved providers is available through the TAMM platform, where registration for this service is also handled.

How municipalities monitor compliance

Oversight goes beyond awareness campaigns; there's an active inspection mechanism. Judicial control officers carry out periodic inspections of drinking water tanks, or inspect in response to a resident complaint, and issue an official record documenting the inspection date, building address, and whether the owner has maintenance documentation and lab test results on file. If documentation exists but shows non-compliance with health practice standards, a formal warning is issued to the owner. In cases where contamination has actually caused poisoning inside a building, the tanks are shut down immediately, and a sample is sent for urgent lab testing at the owner's or building manager's expense.