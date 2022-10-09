Abu Dhabi: Dozens of free playgrounds, sports equipment built to promote health

Civic body’s key initiatives is the establishment of an integrated system of playgrounds and multi-purpose sports facilities

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 3:29 PM

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is keen on promoting a healthy lifestyle and has launched several initiatives and sports amenities in its quest to encourage sports and exercise among residents and families.

Among the civic body’s key initiatives is the establishment of an integrated system of playgrounds and multi-purpose sports facilities that are spread in all areas of the city and in residential neighbourhoods, public parks and on beaches.

These playgrounds provided a healthy, safe and secure haven for practising different sports activities and enjoying the most beautiful times and services.

The municipality provides dozens of multi-purpose playgrounds, including 14 with sand floors, 36 with rubber floors, 22 with asphalt floors, 7 with artificial turf floors, and one with natural grass. This is addition to a basketball court for People of Determination at Abu Dhabi Corniche, and many sports equipment spread in the games areas that serve people of determination.

Other playgrounds include a playground equipped with a smart reservation device near the main building of the Abu Dhabi City Municipality, 10 playgrounds equipped with energy-saving lighting systems (LED), and 8 automated playgrounds for reservation via the platform-Smart TV, 29 stadiums fenced with metal fences, and a stadium equipped with CCTV cameras.

The municipality has also completed the development and renovation of many multi-purpose playgrounds in various basins in residential neighbourhoods including the Mushrif area near the headquarters of the General Women’s Union, a playground in the Zafarana area, and playgrounds in the basin west 10 and the basin west 12 on the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

Other facilities include playgrounds within the public parks of Khalidiya Park, the capital park, and gardens of Abu Dhabi Corniche, and the municipality garden, in addition to playgrounds within the residential neighborhoods’ gardens.

The municipality said it conducts periodic maintenance and cleaning of all these playgrounds and monitors their efficiency in order to provide the best sports facilities for the residents and make them happy.

Municipal officials also repair or replace the equipment and items that are damaged, which include the fences surrounding the playgrounds, the floors, lighting and accessories, the goals, the crossbars and the nets. Officials also maintain dyeing and painting the sports facilities according to the approved maintenance cycle, in addition to monitoring all stadiums to preserve their assets and facilities and maintain their readiness to serve the athletes.

“The Abu Dhabi City Municipality’s is also keen on providing recreational spaces for families and children, enhance communication between members of society, and provide modern public services facilities to residents and visitors to Abu Dhabi city,” said a municipal statement.

Municipal officials have urged members of community to make use of these sports and recreational facilities, which are found to make them happy, and to motivate them to practice exercises because of their positive impact on the general health of the family and society.

ALSO READ: