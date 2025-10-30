Abu Dhabi aims to double GDP, add 18,000 new hotel rooms and 216,000 jobs by 2030

Abu Dhabi is setting out to double its tourism GDP contribution and add 18,000 new hotel rooms by 2030. This comes as part of a value-driven strategy that blends culture, sustainability and innovation, a top tourism official revealed on Thursday.

“This value-driven model that we are adopting here in Abu Dhabi prioritizes quality, culture, and sustainability,” said Saeed Al Fazari, Executive Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT). “Abu Dhabi hosts the world’s highest concentration of five-star hotels, with 21 new properties under development.” He said the plan is to target 7 per cent annual visitor growth, including 18,000 new hotel rooms, and doubling GDP contribution… from around Dh45 to 90 billion (US $24.5 billion).”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The figures broadly align with the emirate’s Tourism Strategy 2030, though the 216,000-jobs target he cited is higher than the 178,000 roles publicly stated earlier this year — suggesting an upward revision. “By 2030, we are aiming to reach 216,000 roles within this industry … This means equipping our youth with new skills in digital marketing and creative industries,” he said.

Al Fazari said Abu Dhabi is investing Dh25.7 billion (US $7 billion) annually into tourism, culture and creative industries. He highlighted expanding air connectivity with “30 airlines flying to 120 global destinations” and digital infrastructure such as biometric airport access and e-services for a “seamless visitor experience.”

Abu Dhabi, he said, hosts 75 per cent of the UAE’s mangrove population and continues to protect its UNESCO-listed Al Ain sites. Cultural assets remain central like the Saadiyat Cultural District which is home to global institutes such as Louvre Abu Dhabi and the soon-to-open Natural History Museum and Zayed National Museum.

Al Fazari confirmed opening dates for two long-awaited museums — Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi on November 22 and Zayed National Museum on December 3. “Abu Dhabi is not just keeping pace with global travel trends,” he concluded, “we are helping to define them.”