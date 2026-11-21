An allergy recorded during one hospital visit, a blood test performed at another and a scan taken several years earlier could all hold important information about a patient's health. In Abu Dhabi, doctors can now ask an AI assistant to help find those details within a patient's medical records.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has integrated an AI-powered physician assistant into Malaffi, the emirate's shared health information network, allowing doctors to search and summarise patient histories by asking questions instead of manually navigating through records.

The assistant can retrieve laboratory results, identify documented medical conditions and provide summaries of a patient's health history. It is available to physicians across Abu Dhabi, with the aim of reducing time spent reviewing medical files and allowing greater attention to patient care.

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Behind the new tool is a network containing more than four billion clinical records covering over 14 million patient profiles, according to the Department of Health and M42. The records include medical reports, allergies, medications, laboratory results, vital signs and diagnostic images collected across healthcare facilities.

Malaffi, which means "my file" in Arabic, was launched in 2019 to connect medical information between hospitals and clinics across Abu Dhabi. It allows authorised healthcare professionals to access a patient's records even when previous consultations or tests took place at another facility.

The network already made that information accessible. The new AI assistant is designed to make finding relevant details quicker, particularly when a patient's medical history extends across several years and healthcare providers.

"Malaffi has played an important role in connecting health information across healthcare providers, and this integration adds a practical tool to help physicians make better use of that data in their daily work," said Kareem Shahin, chief executive of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, which operates Malaffi.

Asking AI about a patient's history

During a consultation, a doctor may need to review previous diagnoses, check whether a patient has a documented allergy or examine how laboratory results have changed over time.

Through the new assistant, physicians can ask questions about the available records and receive responses summarising relevant information. The system is intended to support their review of a patient's history, particularly when information is spread across multiple documents.

The technology is powered by Ossi, an AI clinical platform developed by Abu Dhabi-based M42 and hosted on Microsoft Azure infrastructure in the UAE.

Ossi was introduced in October and activated at seven M42 healthcare facilities across the UAE and Bahrain. The broader platform includes functions such as drafting clinical documentation and supporting consultations.

Its integration into Malaffi focuses on retrieving and summarising information from patients' existing medical records, bringing the capability into a network used by healthcare providers across Abu Dhabi.

Dimitris Moulavasilis, group chief executive of M42, said the technology had been developed around the needs of physicians, including helping them review medical information more efficiently.

"Integrating the Assistant into Malaffi brings these capabilities into a connected health data environment," he said. "We will continue to develop and evaluate its performance in collaboration with healthcare professionals, supporting clinical use while preserving the physician's central role in assessment and decision-making."

Doctors remain responsible for decisions

The assistant operates within Malaffi's existing access permissions and patient data protection requirements. It is designed for healthcare professionals rather than patients seeking medical advice directly from an AI chatbot.

Doctors remain responsible for interpreting the information, checking its accuracy and making decisions about diagnosis and treatment.

Research into AI-generated medical summaries has shown potential to help physicians review complex patient records. However, a 2025 study involving heart failure records found no statistically significant improvement in overall task completion time, although physicians maintained their accuracy when using AI summaries.

M42 said the implementation will be evaluated using feedback from physicians and findings from everyday use, with improvements planned in subsequent phases.

For patients who visit different hospitals, clinics or specialists, the system introduces another way for doctors to access information already held within Abu Dhabi's connected healthcare network.