Abu Dhabi to invest Dh55 billion in transport, infrastructure over 2 years

Abu Dhabi has launched a Dh55 billion public-private partnership (PPP) pipeline covering 24 projects across transport, infrastructure and social sectors.

Senior officials revealed that the emirate’s next phase will include new island bridge links, hundreds of kilometres of road upgrades, and a further Dh40 billion to Dh50 billion transport pipeline.

The programme, unveiled on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, will bring 24 projects to market across 2026 and 2027, including Dh35 billion in road and connectivity projects, Dh11 billion in urban and water infrastructure, and Dh9 billion in social infrastructure, according to official figures.

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Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the summit, Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, director general of ADPIC, said Abu Dhabi’s next infrastructure phase would also include a Dh40 billion to Dh50 billion package of transport and connectivity projects, including new bridge links connecting Hudayriyat Island, Al Nouf, and Abu Al Abyad Island.

“These are part of the next phase,” he said, adding that the projects are expected to be launched in partnership with the private sector at the beginning of next year.

Separately, Eid Al Obaidli, Director of the PPP and Land Tenure Department at ADIO, told Khaleej Times that the first projects moving forward under the newly announced PPP programme will be in the roads sector.

“We have projects that are in advanced stages of structuring,” Al Obaidli said. “These projects fall under roads and education, and roads will be the priority in the coming phase.”

He said the first batch of projects is valued at around Dh7 billion, aligning with an earlier ADIO announcement that procurement had begun on three PPP projects exceeding Dh7 billion in capital expenditure across transport, education and social care.

According to Al Obaidli, the road package includes new roads, links, intersections and corridor upgrades covering around 300 kilometres.

"These roads include links, intersections, and improvements to existing corridors, in addition to new roads that expand Abu Dhabi’s master plan towards new fronts.”

Maysarah Eid also revealed that phase two of the island bridge project connecting Khalifa City to Saadiyat Island via Umm Yifeenah was set to be released for tender later on Tuesday.

The Dh55 billion project represents the latest push by Abu Dhabi to expand private-sector participation in strategic infrastructure delivery, with transport accounting for the largest share of the programme.