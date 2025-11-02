Abu Dhabi residents warned of Dh50,000 fine; crackdown on quad bikes, e-scooters

Residents of Al Ghadeer have been urged to take immediate action following a rise in the unauthorised use of quad bikes and e-scooters within the community.

The community management issued an official notice highlighting the safety risks posed by teenagers riding these vehicles irresponsibly in shared areas, including pedestrian walkways and play areas.

The notice stated: "While we understand the excitement and enjoyment these activities may bring, it is important to highlight that such practices pose a significant danger to the riders themselves and to other residents, especially children playing outdoors and pedestrians using walkways."

The reminder comes as Abu Dhabi Police reiterated that the use of such vehicles in residential zones is strictly prohibited and may result in heavy fines, vehicle confiscation, and legal consequences for guardians.

According to the notice seen by Khaleej Times, violations may result in:

Confiscation of the vehicle,

Fines of up to Dh50,000, and

Legal action against the owners or guardians for allowing underage individuals to operate such vehicles

Recently, community members have raised concerns over the reckless use of quad bikes and e-scooters, sharing reports of a minor accident on social media. Residents voiced frustration over the growing presence of these vehicles in the neighbourhood and called for stricter regulations.

Dwain Teixeira, who has lived in the community for more than 4 years, is very pleased with the decision. According to the South African expat, these micro-mobility vehicles are "a nuisance, and the people driving them do not care for anyone else. It's not just the young kids who aren't obeying the rules; the older kids and grown-ups are, too."

Emma Brain, a media professional living in Al Ghadeer Village, advocates for the responsible use of such transport and encourages riders to adhere to the law.

"I think more should have been done sooner. Nearly every day, people are riding irresponsibly on e-scooters, quad bikes, and other types of transport that are not legal on the road. So many children have had near misses. Ideally, all these modes of transport should be off the streets, off pavements. We have community rules, but they’re not enforced. It won’t be long before there is a serious accident."

As per the notice, the security team of the residential area has been instructed to report all incidents of non-compliance through the Abu Dhabi Police app, in line with the authorities' directives. Residents are urged to educate children about the importance of following community rules and prioritising safety.

Sam Kal, one of Al Ghadeer’s earliest residents, having lived there since 2014, said he believes the community will now be safer. “As I drive around the neighbourhood frequently, I often see children riding e-scooters recklessly, posing a danger to themselves and to others,” he said.

“Parents must educate kids about traffic rules before giving them these rides and adults, who use quad bikes in the community, should also follow the rules,” said the Lebanese expat.

Dwain added, "Young kids should be taught by their parents, and yes, if their parents do not teach them, they should be held accountable for it."

While e-scooters and e-bikes offer a convenient, eco-friendly mode of transportation, their growing popularity has also led to an increase in traffic violations and fatalities. In response, many residents are calling for either tighter regulation or outright bans within residential areas.

Others, however, argue that a blanket ban is not the solution but rather a setback for daily commuters who rely on these modes of transport. One Al Ghadeer resident, who requested anonymity, said, "E-scooters and e-bikes serve an unquestionable purpose. I ride an e-scooter to the supermarket or to the park; there shouldn't be a blanket ban."

Emma points out, "People were fine before these vehicles and will be okay even with these restrictions. Kids will be fitter again as they actually have to walk."

In May 2025, Victory Heights residential community implemented a ban on electric motorbikes, following an earlier e-bike and e-scooter ban in JBR in 2024. These measures have sparked a broader push among residents across Dubai advocating for wider restrictions on such vehicles in residential areas.

Thomas Edelmann, founder and managing director of RoadSafetyUAE, earlier told KT, "We see blatant disrespect from riders regarding the helmet mandate, lights, areas of use, age limit, no-passenger rule, and allowed areas.

"Regulation needs urgent attention. The current regulations should be updated to clearly define where e-scooters, e-bikes, and especially e-motorbikes are permitted to operate. When it comes to enforcement, riders who break the rules must be held responsible.”

The road safety expert added, "Riders violating the rules must be held responsible. The security staff of residential developments, schools, and universities must engage with violators and make them aware of the rules."

He emphasised that adult riders must lead by example. As seen in the past with the ban on hoverboards due to public nuisance, he warned that if left unchecked, e-bikes and e-scooters could follow the same path — unless stronger safety measures and licensing requirements are swiftly introduced.

Quad bike rules in Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, public roads, residential areas, and parking lots are strictly off-limits for quad bikes and should be used only in off-roading areas, such as deserts or other approved sites.

Riders are required to wear safety gear, including helmets, with additional protective equipment such as gloves, goggles, and clothing strongly recommended. The minimum age to ride standard ATVs is generally 16, though some tour operators may have different guidelines for younger riders when accompanied by an adult.

Solo riders must hold a valid quad bike license or permit; a UAE driving license is not required for guided tours, as licensed operators provide the necessary permits and ensure compliance. Renting a quad bike for solo use without the proper permit is not allowed.

Violating these rules can result in severe penalties, including fines, legal action, and vehicle seizure.

E-scooter rules in Abu Dhabi

In August, Abu Dhabi Police released a video capturing three men riding e-scooters across three separate intersections. The footage showed the riders weaving through traffic, with one narrowly avoiding a collision with an SUV. They were not adhering to designated-area rules and were observed riding without helmets or protective gear for their knees and elbows.

Electric scooter riders in Abu Dhabi must be at least 16 years old and are required to wear a helmet and reflective gear while riding. They must use designated lanes, adhere to speed limits generally between 15–20 km/h (which may vary by location), and dismount at pedestrian crossings. Additional rules include parking only in marked areas, avoiding reckless riding, and not carrying passengers.