Abu Dhabi approves Dh42-billion expansion of strategy for better quality of life

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has approved a Dh42 billion expansion of the "Liveability Strategy" to deliver further projects that enhance quality of life by ensuring seamless access to essential facilities.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the emirate's Executive Council, chaired by the Crown Prince.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled, who is also Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council affirmed the leadership’s commitment to further enhancing the quality of life for Emirati families by developing community services and improving infrastructure and facilities across residential areas and neighbourhoods.

The meeting reviewed the outcomes of the first phase of the strategy, which is being implemented under the supervision of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The initial results show that the average integration of residential neighbourhoods across the emirate reached 81 per cent in 2025, up from 67 per cent before the strategy’s introduction in 2023.

Progress

More than 60 projects worth Dh12 billion were identified as key success factors, including the construction of more than 200 parks and sports courts, 24 schools, 21 mosques and 28 community majlises. Nearly 120 kilometres of walking paths, 283 cycling tracks, approximately 220 kilometres of new street lighting, and 200 beautification works were completed as part of these projects.

Sheikh Khaled was also briefed on the progress of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, which aims to position the emirate as the world’s top-ranked AI-powered government by 2027, supported by Dh13 billion of investment.