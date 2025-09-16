  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi hypermarket closed after violations posed serious health risks

The store may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all requirements for practising the activity, and removing the causes of the violation

Published: Tue 16 Sept 2025, 6:18 PM

Day Mart hypermarket in Abu Dhabi has been ordered to shut down by the regulatory body following repeated breaches of food safety regulations, and the hypermarket’s practices posed a serious risk to public health.

A food control report conducted by the authority revealed multiple violations and a failure by the establishment to implement effective corrective measures.

The regulatory body emphasised that such repeated non-compliance necessitated urgent intervention to safeguard both food safety standards and consumer health. According to Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the decision comes under Law No. (2) of 2008 on Food Safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its associated regulations.

The authority also affirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes exist. The establishment may resume operations after rectifying its situation, fulfilling all requirements for practising the activity, and removing the causes of the violation.

The regulatory body highlighted that the closure and the identification of observed violations are part of ongoing inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi. It underscores its supervisory role in ensuring that all establishments comply with food safety requirements. All types of establishments and food products are subject to periodic inspections by ADAFSA's inspectors to guarantee compliance with the highest food safety standards.

The authority also encourages the public to communicate with them and report any violations detected in any food establishment, such as non-compliance or suspicion of food content, by calling the toll-free number for the Abu Dhabi Government, 800555. ADAFSA's inspectors will take the necessary measures to ensure the delivery of safe and sound food to all members of the community in Abu Dhabi.