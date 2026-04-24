New Darb toll gates soon: What Abu Dhabi motorists need to know

Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.

The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.

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Where are the new toll gates?

The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:

Ghantoot Toll Gate

Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.

Al Qurm Toll Gate

Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, it covers a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.

Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Objectives behind the new toll gates

The expansion aims to:

Encourage the use of alternative routes

Reduce congestion on main roads

Support a sustainable mobility system

Alternative routes

Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street

Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street

Arabian Gulf Street

Full list of Darb toll gates

With the new additions, the Darb network includes:

Al Maqta Gate — Al Maqta Bridge

Rabdan Gate — Mussafah Bridge

Sas Al Nakhl Gate — Sheikh Zayed Bridge

Al Saadiyat Gate — Sheikh Khalifa Bridge

Ghantoot Gate — Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11)

Al Qurm Gate — Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street

How Darb works

Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.

Dh4 per vehicle crossing

Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates)

No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays

However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.

Who is exempt?

Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:

Emergency vehicles

Public transport

Motorcycles

People of determination

Senior citizens

Low-income individuals

Retired citizens

Fines to watch out for

Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system: