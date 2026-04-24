New Darb toll gates soon: What Abu Dhabi motorists need to know
The two new 24/7 gates in Ghantoot and Al Qurm will bring the total number of Darb gates in the emirate to six
- PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 6:00 AM
Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.
The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.
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Where are the new toll gates?
The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:
Ghantoot Toll Gate
Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.
Al Qurm Toll Gate
Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, it covers a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.
Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Objectives behind the new toll gates
The expansion aims to:
Encourage the use of alternative routes
Reduce congestion on main roads
Support a sustainable mobility system
Alternative routes
Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street
Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street
Arabian Gulf Street
Full list of Darb toll gates
With the new additions, the Darb network includes:
Al Maqta Gate — Al Maqta Bridge
Rabdan Gate — Mussafah Bridge
Sas Al Nakhl Gate — Sheikh Zayed Bridge
Al Saadiyat Gate — Sheikh Khalifa Bridge
Ghantoot Gate — Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11)
Al Qurm Gate — Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street
How Darb works
Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.
Dh4 per vehicle crossing
Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates)
No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays
However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.
Who is exempt?
Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:
Emergency vehicles
Public transport
Motorcycles
People of determination
Senior citizens
Low-income individuals
Retired citizens
Fines to watch out for
Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system:
Unregistered vehicle: Dh100 (for the first time), Dh200 (second), Dh400 (third and above)
Insufficient balance: Dh50 per trip
Serious violations: Fines can reach up to Dh10,000