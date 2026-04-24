New Darb toll gates soon: What Abu Dhabi motorists need to know

The two new 24/7 gates in Ghantoot and Al Qurm will bring the total number of Darb gates in the emirate to six

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 24 Apr 2026, 6:00 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

Motorists in Abu Dhabi will soon see an expanded Darb toll network, with two new gates set to open on May 4, 2026, as authorities step up efforts to ease congestion and improve traffic flow across key routes.

The expansion will bring the total number of toll gates in the emirate to six, targeting busy commuter corridors and inter-emirate traffic.

Recommended For You

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Trump orders US navy to ‘shoot and kill’ Iranian boats laying mines in Hormuz Strait

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Blasts heard over Tehran as air defence systems engage 'hostile targets': Iranian media

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Where are the new toll gates?

The two new toll points are located at strategic entry routes into the capital:

Ghantoot Toll Gate
Located on Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11) in the Ghantoot area, near the Abu Dhabi–Dubai border, targeting heavy inter-emirate traffic.

Al Qurm Toll Gate
Situated on Wahat Al Karama Street, at the entry and exit points of Sheikh Zayed Street, it covers a key access route into Abu Dhabi city.

Both toll gates will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Objectives behind the new toll gates

The expansion aims to:

  • Encourage the use of alternative routes

  • Reduce congestion on main roads

  • Support a sustainable mobility system

Alternative routes

Motorists can avoid toll charges by using:

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Street

  • Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street

  • Arabian Gulf Street

Full list of Darb toll gates

With the new additions, the Darb network includes:

  • Al Maqta Gate — Al Maqta Bridge

  • Rabdan Gate — Mussafah Bridge

  • Sas Al Nakhl Gate — Sheikh Zayed Bridge

  • Al Saadiyat Gate — Sheikh Khalifa Bridge

  • Ghantoot Gate — Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid Street (E11)

  • Al Qurm Gate — Wahat Al Karama Street / Sheikh Zayed Street

How Darb works

Darb is a fully automated toll system that uses cameras to scan vehicle number plates; no physical tags or stickers are required.

  • Dh4 per vehicle crossing

  • Charges apply during peak hours on weekdays (for existing gates)

  • No charges during off-peak hours, Sundays, and public holidays

However, the new Ghantoot and Al Qurm gates will apply charges 24/7, unlike the peak-hour model used elsewhere.

Who is exempt?

Exemptions apply (for one vehicle per eligible person) to:

  • Emergency vehicles

  • Public transport

  • Motorcycles

  • People of determination

  • Senior citizens

  • Low-income individuals

  • Retired citizens

Fines to watch out for

Motorists should be aware of penalties linked to the system:

  • Unregistered vehicle: Dh100 (for the first time), Dh200 (second), Dh400 (third and above)

  • Insufficient balance: Dh50 per trip

  • Serious violations: Fines can reach up to Dh10,000

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

Blasts heard in Tehran; Trump orders 'shoot and kill' on Iranian boats in Hormuz

2

Eid Al Adha break: UAE schools confirm holiday plans and flexibility

3

Trump says next round of peace talks expected in 3 days; no deadline for truce extension

4

Dh19 unified fee for Indian passport services in UAE as Alhind replaces BLS

5

Sheikh Mohammed announces 50% of UAE govt services to run on AI agents in 2 years