On Thursday, Abu Dhabi announced that it will revise Darb toll timings and limits, which will be applicable from Monday, September 1.

The Integrated Transport Centre, in an advisory, said that the tariff schedule in the evenings, from Monday to Saturday, will change from 5pm-7pm to 3pm-7pm.

Chargeable hours in the morning will be the same. Tariffs will continue to be free of charge on Sundays and official public holidays.

No maximum limit

Daily and monthly toll caps will also be removed, the authority said.

Currently, each private vehicle will be charged a maximum of Dh16 per day; or Dh200 on a monthly basis for the first vehicle, Dh150 for a send and Dh100 for a third or any additional vehicle.

Now, the Dh4 fees will be charged each time a vehicle passes through the gate, uncapped.

Existing exemption policies will continue for eligible groups, including People of Determination, low-income families, senior citizens, and retirees.

The authority said that this move is part of its ongoing efforts to enhance traffic flow and reduce congestion on main roads during peak hours.

Darb, launched in 2021, manages eight toll gates in Abu Dhabi, situated on the main bridges entering and exiting the city.