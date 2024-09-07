Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit India on Sunday to improve bilateral relations

This is one of the four services launched by Mohre aimed at rectifying the status of violating workers and exempting establishments from paying fines
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to India on Sunday.
The Crown Prince will meet the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other senior officials to explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors, building on the significant milestones already achieved for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.
He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the UAE.
The Crown Prince will also attend several activations that reflect the economic and cultural bonds shared by the UAE and India.
In February 2024, Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on a two-day visit where he was welcomed by President Sheikh Mohamed. The two leaders signed several agreements, and launched the Jaywan card in UAE, based on India's digital RuPay credit and debit card stack.
