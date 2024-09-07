Abu Dhabi Crown Prince will visit India on Sunday to improve bilateral relations

Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office/X

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 12:31 PM

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to India on Sunday.

The Crown Prince will meet the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and other senior officials to explore opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors, building on the significant milestones already achieved for the mutual benefit of both countries and their people.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials, business leaders, and prominent economic partners from the UAE.