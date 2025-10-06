Watch: Sheikh Khaled visits Zayed National Museum ahead of December opening

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has reviewed progress at Zayed National Museum in preparation for its official opening this December.

The museum, which is being built in honour of the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, will be located in Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners, the museum’s design embodies the heritage of the UAE, which is at the forefront of its sustainable design.

During his visit, Sheikh Khaled, who is also Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was briefed on the museum’s permanent galleries, which trace key milestones in the UAE’s national journey, celebrate the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed.

Sheikh Khaled also underscored that Zayed National Museum is a testament to the legacy of the late Founding Father, carrying the wisdom of the past into the present to inspire future generations. He highlighted that this cultural landmark reflects the leadership’s commitment to investing in culture as a key pillar of the UAE’s sustainable development.

The Abu Dhabi royal also met Emirati talent and project leaders overseeing the museum’s completion, commending their dedication in delivering a world-class cultural destination.

Inside the museum

Visitors will explore six permanent galleries across two floors, spanning 300,000 years of human history, as well as a temporary exhibition gallery and Al Masar Garden, a 600-metre-long outdoor gallery.

The museum’s collection features archaeological artefacts and historic objects that trace the earliest evidence of human inhabitation of the UAE’s land. It explores civilisations, highlights connections through trade routes and celebrates the distinctive elements of Emirati culture and heritage.

“Zayed National Museum is a cultural beacon that embodies the enduring spirit of the Emirati people, narrates the story of our timeless heritage, and conveys the UAE’s message to the world in the universal language of civilisation," said Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

"Once open, the museum will serve as a bridge for dialogue between the UAE and the world, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s status as a global capital of arts, culture and creativity,” he added.