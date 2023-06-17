Abu Dhabi Crown Prince opens new ‘one-stop shop’ for housing services

Abu Dhabi announces new archaeological discoveries after unearthing dozens of graves believed to be over 2,000 years old
Among the well-preserved objects that the experts uncovered were ceramics, bronze bowls, arrows, spears, and a number of swords
Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated Iskan Abu Dhabi, a new housing ‘one-stop shop’ that offers all governmental housing services for citizens from a single location at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The centre offers support and guidance to citizens, making it easier to find a high-quality home that best suits their needs.
Following the inauguration, Sheikh Khaled reviewed the available services, which include housing grants, loans, loan exemptions, exchange services, and plot purchasing. Additionally, he reviewed the services offered by strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Teyaseer and Abu Dhabi School of Government.
The launch of Iskan Abu Dhabi follows the recently updated housing benefits policy, which supports low-income citizens through increased housing loans, free-of-charge grants for ready-built homes, and waivers for monthly instalment payments, regardless of the date of housing loan approval, as well as exemptions for senior citizens from repaying their housing loan.
“Abu Dhabi’s leadership is committed to launching initiatives that enhance quality of life, ensure families’ stability, and strengthen community cohesion by providing citizens with high-quality homes in connected communities across Abu Dhabi,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.
Iskan Abu Dhabi’s services are complemented through the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s digital app, which initially allows users in the first phase, with pre-approved applications, to complete their housing journey.
“Iskan Abu Dhabi streamlines the housing journey, enabling citizens to access housing benefits that meet their needs in the most user-friendly and comprehensive way, from a single location,” Al Shorafa added.
ALSO READ:
Among the well-preserved objects that the experts uncovered were ceramics, bronze bowls, arrows, spears, and a number of swords
Local UAE perishable goods such as fish, bread, yoghurt, and milk are exported to other countries as well
Study analysed hashtags for over 100 cities, revealing which locations offer most beautiful shots; Dubai had nearly 51,000 hashtags on Instagram
The 9th edition of the dates festival returns to Souk Al Jubail in Sharjah
The Capital created $3.9 billion in ecosystem value representing a growth of 134 per cent from the previous period
It will reaffirm the commitment to upholding the universal principle of peaceful coexistence
CBUAE Board evaluated how well projects and plans were progressing in alignment with national economic and future goals before making the required decisions
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid says this mega project forms the third phase of the Dubai 10X initiative, which seeks to place the emirate 10 years ahead of leading global cities