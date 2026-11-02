Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets OpenAI's Sam Altman as emirate signs 4 deals in key sectors

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince and Abu Dhabi Executive Council's Chairman, met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in the capital to discuss opportunities to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) and accelerate its adoption across key sectors.

The meeting focused on using advanced AI technologies to drive government transformation and innovation across Abu Dhabi's strategic sectors, in line with the emirate's economic and development priorities.

Discussions also covered Abu Dhabi's progress in integrating AI into government services and key industries, supported by investments in digital infrastructure and national talent development.

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Following the meeting, Sheikh Khaled witnessed the signing of four agreements between Abu Dhabi-based entities and OpenAI, covering the government, energy and investment sectors.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said Abu Dhabi and the UAE were setting a global standard for AI integration across the public and private sectors.

“Abu Dhabi and the UAE are setting a bold, global standard for AI integration across both the public and private sectors to make sure the benefits of AI reach everyone,” he said, adding that OpenAI was proud to support the UAE's ambitions through a shared commitment to safety, accessibility and responsible innovation.

ADNOC to deploy OpenAI technology

In the energy sector, ADNOC, G42 subsidiary Inception42 and OpenAI signed an agreement making ADNOC the first company in the energy industry to deploy OpenAI's frontier technology.

The partnership will integrate advanced AI capabilities across ADNOC's operations, supporting more connected operational, investment and commercial decision-making to improve efficiency and productivity.

The technology will run on OpenAI's GPT models using in-country inference infrastructure in the UAE, supporting ADNOC's ambition to become the world's most technology- and AI-enabled energy company.

Abu Dhabi launches AI-native government initiative

In the government sector, Abu Dhabi Government and OpenAI launched what they described as the world's first AI-native Machine-Readable Government initiative, marking a step towards the emirate's ambition to become the world's first fully AI-native government.

The initiative will convert selected government policies and regulations into machine-readable formats, allowing AI-powered systems to assist officials with routine regulatory compliance assessments, including applications for permits and certificates.

Each assessment will be traceable to the relevant regulation, while government officials will retain oversight and responsibility for final decisions.

Led by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), the initiative's first pilot is already operational with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), focusing on food imports.

AI processing is powered by OpenAI's UAE inference residency, with real-time computing carried out on GPUs within UAE data centres.

Mubadala, Inception42 sign investment agreement

Under a separate agreement, Mubadala, Inception42 and OpenAI will apply advanced AI capabilities to investment analysis, identifying opportunities and assessing risks to support informed decision-making and long-term value creation.

Inception42 and OpenAI also signed a five-year agreement to expand the adoption of advanced AI across government, enterprise and education in the UAE.

The partnership will support large UAE organisations through enterprise AI solutions, combining OpenAI's advanced models and AI engineering expertise with Inception42's applied AI capabilities and consultancy services.

The four agreements reflect Abu Dhabi's push to expand AI deployment across strategic sectors, boost productivity and strengthen its economic competitiveness as it develops a knowledge-based, innovation-driven economy.