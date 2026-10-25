Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Canada on Oct 26

Sheikh Khaled will meet Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation between the 2 countries across several sectors

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 25 Oct 2026, 8:17 PM
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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to Canada on 26 October 2026.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled will meet with Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, advance the strategic partnership between the two countries, and expand cooperation in priority sectors in support of shared interests and aspirations for growth and prosperity.

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Spanning more than five decades, UAE–Canada relations are built on strong foundations of mutual trust and cooperation, with a shared commitment to strengthening economic ties and broadening collaboration across key sectors in support of both nations’ long-term strategic interests.

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In July, the UAE and Canada announced the successful conclusion of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), marking a significant step in strengthening their bilateral economic ties.

The agreement is expected to boost trade between the two countries, which reached approximately $4.2 billion in 2025, up 21 per cent from the previous year. Once ratified and in force, the CEPA will reduce tariffs, ease bureaucratic procedures and expand market access for businesses in both countries.

The announcement was made by Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade, and Maninder Sidhu, Canada’s Minister of International Trade, during Al Zeyoudi’s visit to Canada, where he led a delegation of Emirati officials and business leaders.

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