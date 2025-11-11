  • search in Khaleej Times
Watch: Sheikh Khaled meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Abu Dhabi

Pinarayi arrived in the UAE Capital on November 8, and was welcomed by the representatives of the Malayalee diaspora in UAE

Published: Tue 11 Nov 2025, 11:18 AM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has met with Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala, and the accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed avenues for developing bilateral cooperation in vital sectors, in line with the strategic visions of both nations to further enhance existing economic and developmental partnerships.

Pinarayi arrived in the UAE Capital on November 8, and was welcomed by the representatives of the Malayalee diaspora in UAE. Among those present to receive him were UAE-based Keralite top businessman MA Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International. He also met with individuals from the Loka Kerala Sabha, a platform for the "cultural, socio-political and economic integration of non-resident Keralites".

Pinarayi is also set to engage with Keralites in the UAE, who form a large part of the country's expat population. Kerala is a state in the southern part of India. In the UAE, Indian expats form the largest population group, reaching 4.36 million as of August 2025.

Take a look at some photos of Pinarayi's meeting with Sheikh Khaled: