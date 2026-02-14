Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to lead UAE delegation at AI Impact Summit in India

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will lead the UAE delegation to the India AI Impact Summit on behalf of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The summit will be held in New Delhi from 16 to 20 February 2026.

The UAE’s participation in the summit will contribute to strengthening international cooperation in advanced technologies and building strategic partnerships that support the use of artificial intelligence solutions to drive sustainable development and accelerate the adoption of innovative ecosystems across key sectors.

The summit will feature high-level dialogue sessions aimed at shaping global frameworks for artificial intelligence governance.

These sessions will bring together heads of state, government leaders, policymakers, and delegations of experts and specialists representing more than 100 countries.

Discussions will focus on future strategic priorities for artificial intelligence, as well as opportunities to strengthen public-private partnerships that support the development of AI solutions advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

In addition, the summit will host panel discussions and specialised expert sessions to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise, address global technological transformations, and explore cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

The event will also include an exhibition showcasing the latest technological innovations, featuring more than 300 leading global companies specialising in artificial intelligence from 30 countries worldwide.