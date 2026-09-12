Abu Dhabi Crown Prince meets Iranian President on sidelines of Brics summit in India

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Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, met Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on the sidelines of the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi, India.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled and the Iranian President discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. They also underscored the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development for the peoples of the region.

Sheikh Khaled is representing UAE at the summit that has brought together several world leaders in the Indian capital, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

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The Brics bloc includes both Iran and the UAE, alongside Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia. The group of nations unanimously adopted a joint declaration on Saturday, expressing "deep concern" over the war in the Middle East, that began with and urged maximum restraint, advocating for a "multilateral approach" that respects national viewpoints.

The declaration comes at a time when US and Iran have resumed tit-for-tat strikes against each other, after a pause in fighting for much of August.

The US-Israel attacks on Iran and their subsequent retaliation over seven months since February 28 has seen several strikes on Gulf states, including the UAE. Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, recently said that Iran launched 3,300 missiles and drones at the UAE over the course of several weeks, with the vast majority of the attacks targeting civilian infrastructure.

However, the UAE has time and again emphasised on the importance of a political solution and negotiations to resolve regional tensions, and that diplomatic channels were never closed, even during crises.