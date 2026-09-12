Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, India PM discuss strengthening bilateral ties at BRICS summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has met with Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at the 18th BRICS Summit taking place in New Delhi.

Both leaders discussed the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties, supporting greater economic integration and opening new avenues for partnership across vital sectors.

The meeting took place during a reception hosted by the Indian Prime Minister for Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, on the sidelines of BRICS.

The Indian Prime Minister welcomed Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, underscoring the depth and strength of the longstanding UAE-India relationship across a range of areas of mutual interest.

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At the outset of the meeting, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with his wishes for the Prime Minister’s continued health and wellbeing and for enduring progress and prosperity for India and its people.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and gracious welcome extended to the UAE delegation.

Narendra Modi, for his part, conveyed his greetings to the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with his wishes for continued prosperity, progress and wellbeing for the UAE and its people.

The meeting reviewed avenues for cooperation and coordination within the framework of the historic friendship and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, as well as the continued growth of bilateral ties across various fields.

The two sides also exchanged views on several topics of mutual interest.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi affirmed their shared commitment to continuing to strengthen cooperation, supporting the development partnership and broadening its horizons in ways that fulfil the aspirations and vision of both countries’ leaderships and bring greater prosperity and wellbeing to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and other officials.