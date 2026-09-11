Abu Dhabi Crown Prince arrives in India to attend 18th Brics Summit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has arrived in India to lead the UAE delegation attending the 18th BRICS Summit, taking place in New Delhi from 12-13 September 2026, on behalf of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The UAE delegation includes Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and other officials.

India's Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Sheikh Khaled, highlighting India's longstanding ties and expanding cooperation with the UAE. The ministry said the visit would provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, centered on robust trade and energy security for shared prosperity.

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India is hosting the 18th Brics Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. India's Chairship is guided by the theme 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability', with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus.

[With WAM, ANI inputs]