Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed has approved Dh6.134 billion in housing benefits for 3,867 Emirati citizens across the emirate, following directives from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The third housing benefits package of 2026 includes Dh3.484 billion in grants for ready-built homes for 1,742 citizens and residential land grants worth Dh262.4 million for 328 citizens, Abu Dhabi media reported.

A further Dh2.047 billion will be provided in housing loans to 1,342 citizens, while 455 beneficiaries will receive exemptions from housing loan repayments worth a total of Dh341.9 million.

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With the latest package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed in Abu Dhabi this year has reached Dh11.9 billion, benefiting 7,593 citizens.

Since the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, the emirate has provided housing benefits worth around Dh189.47 billion.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the package reflects the leadership's commitment to providing suitable homes for citizens and supporting family stability.

He added that the benefits offer different housing and financing options to meet the needs of Emirati families and improve their quality of life.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of the authority, said it would continue to improve its housing programmes and simplify procedures to help citizens access benefits. The package also coincides with the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations.