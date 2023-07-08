Abu Dhabi Crown Prince condoles Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on his mother's passing

He recalled fond memories of their time spent together
His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has offered his condolences to Staff Brigadier Abdullah Mohamed Saeed Al Dhaheri on the passing of his mother, at the Al Dhaheri mourning majlis in Al Ain.
His Highness also passed on his sympathies to the family.
During the visit, Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of the Presidential Court and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports.
