Abu Dhabi crisis team holds emergency meeting, assesses regional developments

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team held an emergency online meeting on Sunday in response to ongoing regional developments and their repercussions.

The authority assessed preparedness levels across vital sectors, the effectiveness of response plans, and the business continuity measures implemented by the relevant authorities. It confirmed that round-the-clock monitoring and follow-up mechanisms have been activated, ensuring the swift exchange of information and informed decision-making.

The meeting affirmed that Abu Dhabi's emergency management system operates within a proactive framework grounded in multi-source risk analysis. Operational plans are updated regularly and aligned with emerging developments to ensure the uninterrupted continuity of essential services, particularly in the energy, health, transport, food security, and communications sectors.

Chaired by Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Team, the meeting included a review of a comprehensive analysis of the current situation and its potential scenarios.

Preparedness levels across vital sectors were assessed, the effectiveness of response plans was examined, and business continuity measures implemented by the relevant authorities were evaluated. The readiness of command and control centres, as well as the effectiveness of early warning and logistical support systems, were also reviewed, alongside the business continuity plans of government entities.

The team emphasised the importance of responsible institutional and media communication and of providing accurate information in a timely manner, noting that such an approach strengthens public trust and limits the spread of rumours. Members affirmed that the relevant authorities are closely monitoring developments and taking the necessary measures on the basis of rigorous professional assessments.

Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Head of the Abu Dhabi Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Team, stated that the meeting formed part of Abu Dhabi's proactive approach to regional and international developments.

He said: "The emergency and crisis management system in Abu Dhabi operates in line with approved plans and carefully developed scenarios that take into account a range of possible developments. The full readiness of the relevant authorities has been confirmed, as has the uninterrupted and efficient delivery of essential services. We reassure the community that the situation in Abu Dhabi remains stable and that all entities are working in full coordination to safeguard lives and property and to preserve the emirate's developmental achievements."

He added: "Early preparedness, clarity of roles, and sustained investment in human and technological capabilities constitute the foundation of our system. We remain committed to strengthening institutional resilience and enhancing coordination with partners at both local and federal levels, ensuring that any developments are addressed with efficiency and professionalism, while maintaining business continuity and community stability."

The meeting concluded by emphasising the continued monitoring of developments and the updating of plans and procedures as needed, alongside stronger coordination and integration among relevant entities.

Appreciation was extended to the responding agencies and their field personnel for their prompt action, effective performance, and commitment to carrying out their responsibilities professionally. These efforts reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a leading model in risk management and strengthen overall preparedness within an integrated framework based on shared responsibility, efficiency, and proactivity.