Hundreds attend funeral of mother and son killed in Abu Dhabi crash

Community members gathered at a cemetery in Al Ain on Thursday to attend the funeral of the Bangladeshi expats

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 16 Oct 2026, 2:01 PM
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Hundreds of community members gathered at a cemetery for non-Muslims in Al Ain on Thursday to attend the funeral of a Bangladeshi mother and her 15-year-old son, who were killed in a road crash in Abu Dhabi.

The bodies of Oshima Chowdhury and her son, Orittro Bishawsh, were brought to the cemetery at about 10.30am, community member Sanjit Kumar told Khaleej Times.

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The mother’s final rites were completed at about 12.30pm. Her son’s rites began afterwards and were expected to take around two hours, said Sanjit.

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The required formalities were completed in the morning, he added.

The boy's father, Swaroop Kanti Biswas, is an engineer who runs his own firm. According to community members, Oshima worked as a travel consultant in Abu Dhabi, while Orittro was in Grade 8, said Sanjit.

Biswas was driving when an SUV hit the family’s car from behind, causing the crash that killed his wife and son, Sanjit said. Biswas was injured and later discharged from hospital.

The crash happened near Al Wathba Bridge on Al Ain Road. The mother and son died at the scene. Their bodies had been kept at the central morgue in Baniyas while the family completed the necessary paperwork.


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