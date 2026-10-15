Final rites for mother and son killed in Abu Dhabi crash to be held in Al Ain

He was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday morning after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 1:19 PM UPDATED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 1:54 PM
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The family of a Bangladeshi mother and her 15-year-old son killed in a road crash in Abu Dhabi has decided to conduct their final rites in Al Ain, a Bangladesh Embassy official told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

Mohammad Ismail, first secretary (Labour Welfare) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said the father, Swaroop Kanti Biswas, visited the embassy on Thursday. The documentation process is underway, and Biswas is handling the arrangements.

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He was discharged from hospital on Wednesday morning after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

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Biswas’ wife, Oshima Chowdhury, and their son, Orittro Bishawsh, died when their car crashed near Al Wathba Bridge on Al Ain Road on Monday night. Biswas was driving when a speeding car hit their vehicle from behind, causing it to lose control and crash into a barrier, according to information shared with Khaleej Times.

The mother and son died at the scene. Their bodies are being held at the central morgue in Baniyas, Abu Dhabi, while the required formalities are completed.

Ismail said the family had chosen Al Ain for the final rites.

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