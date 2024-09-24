Abu Dhabi cracks down on govt housing violations, illegal villa rentals

Photos: Abu Dhabi Housing Authority / X

Abu Dhabi authorities are cracking down on violators of government housing rules, including those who illegally rent out these villas or set up shops at these properties, it was announced on Tuesday. The inspections will also cover abandoned houses across the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (Adha) and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will be conducting a field survey campaign to tackle these housing violations.

Violators will be given a one-month grace period to address the offence and rectify their housing conditions, after which legal measures shall be taken, the authorities added.

Majid Abdullah Al Muhairi, acting executive director of the Housing Benefits Allocation Sector, called on programme beneficiaries to adhere all terms and conditions and help keep residential communities clean and tidy.

Government housing should not be utilised for purposes other than its intended use. For example, it is not allowed to rent out such properties or use them to open commercial outlets, the authorities said.

Residents are urged to report any violations they spot in their neighbourhoods, Al Muhairi said. Such reports can be filed through the Tamm application — via the “photograph and report” window.

