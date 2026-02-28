Abu Dhabi authorities say 'internal situation stable' amid regional escalations

[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

Abu Dhabi has affirmed that "the internal situation is stable" after Iranian missiles were intercepted over the emirate.

It said in a statement on Saturday, "In light of the current regional developments, the competent authorities in Abu Dhabi affirm that the internal situation is stable, and that the operational system across various vital sectors is functioning at full readiness, ensuring the continuity of services in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, while placing the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors as an absolute priority."

The UAE, it said, relies on an integrated national system for crisis and emergency management, built on proactive planning, coordination, and swift decision-making.

"Developments are managed through continuous round-the-clock monitoring mechanisms in coordination with strategic partners," the emirate added.

The emirate said that the public will be informed of any developments warranting announcement at the appropriate time through the adopted official channels. Reesidents have also been urged to exercise accuracy and rely exclusively on official sources, in support of stability and to enhance community trust.