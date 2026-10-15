Abu Dhabi to host face-slapping showdown, F1, concerts, comedy shows before 2026 ends

Fighters will take turns delivering open-handed slaps to each other’s faces when Power Slap returns to Abu Dhabi next week, kicking off a run of sporting contests, concerts, comedy shows and family attractions leading up to the end of the year.

Power Slap 25 will take place at Space42 Arena on Friday, October 23, with the headline bout featuring reigning super heavyweight champion Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes against Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii in a rematch for the title. The event is scheduled to run from 6pm to 10pm, with tickets starting at Dh150.

The pair last met in a five-round title fight in June 2025, when Viernes won by majority decision. The upcoming contest marks the third consecutive year Power Slap has staged a major live event in Abu Dhabi, following its international debut in the capital in 2024 and its return in 2025.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Unlike conventional boxing or mixed martial arts, slap fighting centres on competitors taking turns striking each other with open hands. The fighters must withstand their opponent’s hit before delivering their own, with bouts decided by judges or knockouts.

The main card will also feature a lightweight contest between Dakota McGregor and Reiley Montoya, while Britain’s Louis Robinson will face India’s Jujhar Singh in a heavyweight bout. The event will be streamed live and free on Power Slap’s YouTube channel.

The face-slapping contest is one of several events scheduled across Abu Dhabi over the final weeks of 2026, with Yas Island preparing for a particularly busy run of international sport, music and entertainment.

Golf, food and music in November

The Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship will bring four days of professional golf to Yas Links Abu Dhabi from November 5 to 8. The tournament is part of the DP World Tour’s season-ending play-offs.

Food lovers can head to Taste of Abu Dhabi from November 13 to 15 for a programme of chefs, live cooking demonstrations and family entertainment.

The same month will also see the Middle East debut of Real American Freestyle (RAF), a wrestling competition, at Etihad Arena on November 14.

Music performances will include German composer Hans Zimmer on November 13, Turkish singer Tarkan on November 27 and Arab singer Ramy Sabry on November 28.

Families can visit Mansour Festival at Yas Gateway Park from November 26 to 29, while Abu Dhabi Comedy Season will feature international and regional acts including Mo Amer, Maz Jobrani, Amine Radi, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Aries Spears, Nemr and Mina Nader.

F1, Andrea Bocelli and major concerts in December

December will bring the season’s biggest sporting weekend, with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix taking place from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will perform on December 2, ahead of the race weekend. The Yasalam entertainment programme will include concerts by Lewis Capaldi, Imagine Dragons and Anyma presents ÆDEN, alongside other international performers.

The entertainment calendar will continue after the Grand Prix, with Disney+ Movies in Concert scheduled for December 18.

Families can also visit Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi for its Spooktober celebrations, which run until November 1, featuring character encounters, live entertainment and trick-or-treating. Festive winter activities are planned for December.

A busy season for Abu Dhabi

The final-quarter programme follows a record year for Yas Island, which recorded more than 44 million visits in 2025, a 16 per cent increase on the previous year. Theme parks on the island registered 10 per cent annual growth, while hotels reported average occupancy of 84 per cent, peaking at 90 per cent.

“There is more to see and do here than ever before,” said David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara Live, referring to the season’s mix of sport and entertainment.

Yas Island is around 10 minutes from Zayed International Airport, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre and 50 minutes from Dubai, according to the destination’s organisers.