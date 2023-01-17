From rubber and paper to electronics and wood: Abu Dhabi to get more colour-coded recycle bins across city

Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 5:33 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 6:00 PM

More colour-coded bins will be installed in different parts of Abu Dhabi city to promote community participation in segregating waste at source, a top official said.

It was in 2018 that the Centre of Waste Management – Abu Dhabi (Tadweer) first opened its first civic amenity for recyclable waste in the city. And now, similar bins will be placed at several locations across the mainland.

The bins will display instructions on the type of waste collected like paper, rubber, e-waste, clothes, wood, cartons etc.

“We will be launching a new project, which is pre-collection services. It basically enables the customer to segregate the waste at the source. It will include different colour-coded waste bins,” Eng. Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO, Tadweer, told Khaleej Times.

Tadweer is a strategic partner for the EcoWaste Exhibition and Forum being held as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

“Such bins have been placed in a few places. Now, we will be rolling it out across the mainland. We will start with residential areas of Abu Dhabi island and gradually roll it out to wider communities.”

Tadweer will be conducting several awareness campaigns to ensure people know about the different types of waste.

“There will be a lot of site visits including those to educational institutions and residential sites,” Al Dhaheri said.

Elaborating on the achievements of 2022, he noted that Tadweer commenced the commercial operation of three medical and hazardous waste treatment plants, in addition to a fallen stock treatment plant in Al Dhafra region. Tadweer treated around 14,415 tonnes of medical and hazardous waste, and 9,334 tonnes of fallen stock. The overall volume of recycled waste in 2022 amounted to more than 37,000 tonnes. The company collected about 3.5 million tonnes of construction and demolition waste, and provided 19 centres for collecting recyclable materials.

Among the major projects in the pipeline are waste to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and waste to energy plants. “Currently, we are trying to make some progress on waste to energy plants with some of the local stakeholders in Abu Dhabi. It will be an important milestone as it will divert 1 million tonnes of municipal solid waste from landfill. There are a couple of ideas of high values, like waste to graphene. We are also looking closely to upgrade existing facilities.”

Looking ahead to the UAE hosting the COP28, Al Dhaheri added: “It is an opportunity for Tadweer to showcase our various initiatives and progress made as part of the overall circular economy and sustainability story.”

