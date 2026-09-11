Abu Dhabi cleans 254km of roads around schools, removes 700kg of waste

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has completed a citywide clean-up and inspection drive covering 191 educational facilities, including 139 schools, 47 nurseries, and five universities.

The campaign focused on preparing school surroundings for the new academic year, with teams cleaning roads and public areas, carrying out improvement works and checking water facilities for safety and quality. Cleaning and improvement works were carried out at 70 schools and educational establishments — 27 on Abu Dhabi Island and 43 in mainland cities.

Crews cleaned pavements, walkways, car parks and streets around schools, removing waste and washing roads where needed. The work covered 254 kilometres of roads and removed around 700kg of waste and debris.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Other works included repairing and repainting 998 metres of kerbstones, applying 701 square metres of road markings, maintaining 77 directional signs and repairing 204 square metres of pedestrian walkways. Teams also repaired potholes, refurbished parking spaces for People of Determination, upgraded lighting and pruned trees to improve visibility at junctions.

Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said school readiness begins on the roads leading to schools and in the facilities students use every day.

He said the municipality had worked to provide safe, clean surroundings and verify the safety of water facilities ahead of students' return, as part of its ongoing commitment to quality of life and community safety in coordination with relevant authorities.

Water safety checks

Omar Al Shehhi, Acting Executive Director of the Municipal Services Sector, said field teams had worked to improve the readiness of educational establishments and their surroundings by checking water facilities, enhancing cleanliness and carrying out necessary maintenance and rehabilitation works.

Inspections also covered water tanks, drinking water coolers and swimming pools, using a standardised checklist to verify safety, water quality, cleanliness and maintenance records. At schools with pools, checks extended to chemical testing, filter and pump efficiency, lifeguard availability and drainage safety. Water samples were collected to confirm compliance, with any issues documented and corrective measures identified.

The municipality said its field and inspection teams would continue regular visits throughout the academic year to maintain standards of safety, cleanliness and water quality across educational establishments in Abu Dhabi.