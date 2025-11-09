Abu Dhabi: Citizen protects lives during road accident; honoured by police

A citizen who acted quickly during a traffic accident and protected other people on the road was honoured by Abu Dhabi Police.

Lieutenant Colonel Saeed Ali Al Hassani, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department for Security Patrol Affairs in Al Ain, in coordination with the Traffic Awareness and Education Branch, presented Rashid Hamad Al Katbi with a certificate of thanks and appreciation.

The Lieutenant Colonel commended Al Katbi's noble stance and effective cooperation with law enforcement agencies in saving lives and property. He also praised the citizen's high sense of security awareness, and spirit of courage and responsibility.

Abu Dhabi Police often bestows such honours upon positive community role models, who contribute to the security and safety of the emirate. They look to foster culture of cooperation and partnership between the police and the community to achieve traffic safety for all.