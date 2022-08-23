Abu Dhabi: Children learn new swimming skills during summer holidays

Abu Dhabi school children have been trained new swimming skills during their summer holiday to encourage them do exercise.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality organised the "Little Swimmer" initiative at Al Bateen Beach, which taught children aged 6 to 11 for a period of two weeks. This was in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority.

The initiative aims to encourage children to exercise during their vacation. It also enhances community participation and improves the quality of services provided to the public, in addition to managing, developing and activating municipal public facilities, said municipal officials.

The municipality provided swimming trainers to the children visiting Al Bateen Beach who trained them the proper rules and principles of swimming, and how to practice the sport and develop their own swimming skills in the correct and useful manner.

The trainers were also keen to provide many tips for the children and urged them to develop their sports and physical skills. It introduced them to the importance and necessity of practising sports activities appropriate for their ages and capabilities.

